Public Policy Holding Company has acquired London-based Tancredi Intelligent Communication for $10.8M, of which $9.6M is in cash and the balance in stock.

Founded in 2015, TIC offers corporate affairs, financial communications, crisis, reputation management and litigation PR services to companies, financial firms and high-profile individuals. Its 22 staffers generated $5.7M in 2025 revenues and $1.7M in pre-tax profit.

TIC will become part of PPHC’s Trailrunner International unit. It will be branded, Tancredi, a Trailrunner International group company. TIC co-founder Salamander Davoudi will head up Trailrunner’s global litigation practice.

The deal bolsters Trailrunner’s London presence and expands its geographic reach via TIC’s Milan and Los Angeles offices.

Jim Wilkinson, executive chairman of Trailrunner, called the acquisition the next logical step in his firm’s “methodical journey to create the world’s best advisory platform.”

TIC “has proven superstar global talent, a strong high-margin client roster, an entrepreneurial growth mindset and a bench of future leaders,” he added.

NASDAQ-listed PPHC is parent to Pine Cove Strategies, Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, MultiState Assocs., Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, Alpine Group Partners, Pagefield Group, Lucas Public Affairs and KP Public Affairs.