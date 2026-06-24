Darrin Kayser

MikeWorldWide appoints Edelman EVP Darrin Kayser as energy managing director. At Edelman, Kayser led communications programs for energy, industrial and government organizations. Before joining Edelman in 2019, he was lead associate for energy communications at Booz Allen Hamilton. As leader of MWW’s energy practice, Kayser will support clients operating across the energy ecosystem, as well as organizations in technology, manufacturing, transportation, infrastructure, and other sectors shaped by energy-related challenges and opportunities. "Darrin's deep expertise strengthens an established area of our business and positions us to deliver even greater value to clients as energy becomes a defining issue for organizations across sectors," said MikeWorldWide founder and CEO Michael Kempner.

Sweta Patel

AXS, which provides ticketing and live event technology, names Sweta Patel CMO. Patel was most recently VP, head of marketing and merchandising at Roku and the Roku Channel, supporting platform engagement, viewership growth, premium subscriptions and content discovery. She had also held senior marketing posts at Apple, Hulu and The Walt Disney Company. At AXS, Patel will oversee the company’s global marketing organization, with a focus on deepening fan engagement across digital and live touchpoints, enhancing partner value and driving demand generation. “Sweta is a proven marketing leader with deep experience building global brands, scaling high-performing teams and connecting customer insight with measurable business impact,” said AXS chief executive officer Bryan Perez.

Scott McBride

Monks, a unit of Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital, appoints Scott McBride as managing director of Southeast Asia. Most recently, McBride led go-to-market and partnership strategy for Hoppr, a Total TV platform unifying linear and digital television. He has also served as global chief revenue officer at tech company Shuttlerock and chief digital officer, APAC for IPG Mediabrands. At Monks, McBride, based in Singapore, will work to dive the next phase of Monks’ growth, client transformation and the continued expansion of its integrated offering across key Southeast Asian markets. “Scott’s track record of building and scaling businesses across agencies, platforms, and technology companies makes him exceptionally well placed to lead our next phase of growth in the region,” said Monks executive vice president, APAC Kenny Griffiths.