Adfero, the DC-based public affairs shop that served the healthcare, technology and energy sectors, closed its doors on June 30, according to a former staffer.

It served clients such as PhRMA, entergy, AT&T, National Retail Federation and the American Council of Life Insurers.

Jeff Mascott, who founded Adfero in 2004, died on February 28, 2023. He had relinquished the CEO post in October 2022 to become chairman.

Darren Scher, a 20-year Adfero vet, succeeded Mascott at the helm and held that post until January 2025, when he assumed the managing director post.

The firm then brought in Steve Lombardo as CEO in March 2025. Previously, he was chief communications & marketing officer at Koch Industries, PA & crisis chair at Burson-Marsteller, and CEO of Edelman’s StrategyOne operation.

He exited Adfero in March 2026.