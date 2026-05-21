The split between the growing number of sources that audiences can go to for information and the increasing consolidation at the biggest outlets in the media industry is resulting in an environment that poses significant challenges for communicators, according to a new study from Global Strategy Group.

“Communicating in Chaos” follows the changes taking place in four areas: the media landscape, corporate communications, artificial intelligence and executive visibility.

As regards the overall media environment, GSG’s report says that the reduced number of owners for the largest outlets is “pushing more business-friendly and conservative voices into the mainstream.” Other points of view are more likely to be found in such places as newsletters, Substacks, podcasts, social media, trade publications and independent creators.

Because of this, the old-style “one and done” approach of relying on a single hit in a top-tier media outlet is no longer a viable strategy. “The goal should be a sustained presence across the places where your audiences already are,” the report concludes.

For brands that want to get their messages across in this new world, clarity is key. More than half (54 percent) of those surveyed for the study said content providing “clear expectations of what happened and why” was the best strategy to help companies build credibility in the wake of any criticism. “In a chaotic and overwhelming information environment,” the report says, “clear and direct communications win.”

Artificial intelligence is creating an audience that is increasingly skeptical of what they read and see. Almost eight in 10 (79 percent) of Gen Z respondents said they suspect that the news or information they consume has been created or influenced by AI either “somewhat often” or “fairly often.” That number drops to 66 percent for Millennials, 57 percent for Gen Xers and 48 percent of Boomers.

In addition, 78 percent voiced skepticism about content circulated on social media and 75 percent questioned the veracity of AI-generated content.

That level of distrust in information has made human contact, particularly that of company CEOs, increasingly important. More than a third (34 percent) of respondents said that CEO visibility was the most important element when issues affecting employees are being addressed. Even more (54 percent) felt that it was the top method for handling controversies.

“Communicating in Chaos” was based on the responses of 1,000 U.S. voters between April 2 and 6.