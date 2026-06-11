Donald Trump, who heads the most corrupt presidential administration in history, claims that he earned more than $1B from crypto sales, memecoin royalities and 20K stock trades last year because of Wall Street's bullish performance.

“You know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market is going up,” Trump said. “We’re all profiting, I’m profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash.” That’s crazy.

We all don’t have the same opportunities to cut shady deals with Middle Eastern sheikhs, weaken financial regulations, or shake down media companies as the president does.

According to Trump’s financial filing, Meta paid $24.5M for his presidential library, Alphabet forked over $22M for the Trust for the National Mall, CBS and ABC each paid $16M for the library and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey paid $8M to settle a lawsuit.

He also got licensing fees for Trump watches, “Save America” coffee-table book, “Letters to Trump" photo book, Lee Greenwood’s Bible, sneakers, fragrances and guitars. His buddy, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, handed Trump $15K in World Cup tickets.

Trump’s insatiable greed comes as he has dismissed the “affordability” crisis that has millions of Americans living paycheck to paycheck.

He admitted the he couldn’t care less about the finances of people not living in his charmed billionaire circle. Trump also trashed the housing bill that could bring down costs as “something of minor importance.”

Juliana Stratton, the Illinois lieutenant governor who is running for the Senate, posted that Trump’s “infinite greed is disgusting.”

She said Trump “uses the office of the president to make billions while American families struggle to afford their basic needs.”

That sounds about right.

The US has pledged $300M in earthquake relief for stricken Venezuela, which is half the cost of Donald Trump’s White House ballroom boondoggle.

The federal aid sounds a bit stingy. But have no fear, the State Dept. says the US will up the amount of reconstruction aid to the South American country.

The people of Venezuela could only hope that US aid faces a similar upward trajectory as the East Wing ballroom project.

When the White House announced on July 31 plans for the project, the budget was $200M. The cost would be picked up by Trump “and other patriot donors,” according to the press release.

The budget then jumped to $400M, funded by private donations funneled through non-profit organizations. “This is taxpayer-free. We have no taxpayer putting up 10 cents,” Trump said on March 31.

Clark Construction, the project contractor, now estimates the 90K sq. ft. Trump vanity project will cost $600M due to the addition of a rooftop drone center and underground hospital. Taxpayers will be on the hook for $300M.

Following the US kidnapping of Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro, Trump said the US would govern the country during a transitional period and work with its leader VP Delcy Rodriguez.

Trump told Fox News that Venezuela has $40T in oil reserves and that that he is very popular there. "Venezuela loves Trump," Trump said.

It’s time for Trump to show some love for Venezuela. How about sharing some of the $1B jackpot that you hauled in during 2025 with the desperate Venezuelans.

If he did, the country might even consent to becoming the 51st state. That would be the dream of any real estate guy.