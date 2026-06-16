Stagwell signs on as lead creative partner for IBM. Stagwell’s Code and Theory and Anomaly units will work alongside IBM, helping to evolve its “Let’s Create Smarter Business” campaign. Stagwell’s first work with IBM is expected in August. Stagwell succeeds Omnicom Media in the creative spot, with Omincom staying on as IBM’s global media agency of record. “Code and Theory and Anomaly bring the creative and strategic strength we need, along with modern tools and an operating approach that will help us move faster, work smarter and deliver more connected experiences,” said IBM senior vice president marketing and communications Jonathan Adashek.

Campstories is named public relations agency for the National Forest Foundation. The agency will lead an integrated earned media and thought leadership program at the national, regional, and key local levels to raise awareness around the impact the NFF makes. The organization cares for 193 million acres across 154 National Forests and 20 Grasslands across the United States, enhancing the infrastructure that welcomes the 170 million people annually who visit National Forests. “Campstories’ focus on telling layered stories about the people who bring NFF’s mission to life—from executive leaders to specialists in the field—forges a lasting emotional connection to both the work and the people whose dedication inspires audiences to care for our National Forests," said NFF associate communications director Catherine Cody.

RG2 Communications is appointed as agency of record for the Dexter Hotel, a 29-key boutique property that opened on May 19 in Elk Rapids, Michigan. The account will be overseen by RG2’s newly appointed senior vice president, Trish O’Callaghan. RG2 will emphasize the increased access to the property provided by the expansion of the nearby Traverse City airport, while also working to attract guests from key regional markets including Detroit, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, as well as from abroad. Events such as the Traverse City Horse Show, Cars in the Park in downtown Traverse City, the Bay Harbor Vintage Car & Boat Festival, and the 100th National Cherry Festival will serve as key cultural anchors and media pegs. “We are excited to work hand-in-hand with the hotel’s creative team and usher in a new era of high-touch hospitality,” said RG2 founder and principal Ross Belfer.