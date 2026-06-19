Moburst, which specializes in digital marketing and AI-powered solutions, acquires Amazon marketing agency Hyperzon. Hyperzon will now operate as Hyperzon by Moburst, adding dedicated e-commerce expertise to Moburst's offerings. The deal gives Moburst clients access to a specialized team covering everything related to Amazon growth. Hyperzon has worked with more than 150 companies across such categories as supplements, cosmetics, pet, baby, fitness and wellness, home, kitchen and garden. "Amazon is no longer a separate e-commerce channel. It is one of the most important places where consumers discover, validate and buy from brands," said Moburst founder and CEO Gilad Bechar. "Hyperzon brings deep marketplace expertise that fills a fast-growing need for our clients.”

The Public Relations Global Network launches its Health Practice Group, which brings together more than 20 independent agencies across four continents to support health care, life sciences and pharma organizations. It is led by OVID Health, a specialist health care public relations, public affairs and patient advocacy agency and PRGN member based in London. OVID CEO and Founder Jenny Ousbey will serve as leader of the practice group. The group gives members a more structured way to work together, share insights and support clients across markets. Health expertise across PRGN agencies includes hospitals, pharma, biotech, mental health, hospices, telemedicine, patient advocacy and associations. “With close to half of its member agencies having extensive expertise in health and pharma, PRGN is well positioned to serve local, regional and global players in their communications needs,,” said Frédéric François, President of PRGN and managing partner of Two cents in Belgium and the Netherlands.

ICR’s newly released Q2 2026 SPAC Market Update & Outlook shows a healthy environment for IPOs. In the second quarter, the SPAC IPO market saw the pricing of 55 IPOs, raising a total of $9.8 billion. Over the last four quarters, the SPAC market has averaged almost 50 IPOs, raising $10.2 billion each quarter. This surge in the market is attributed to an increase in the number of serial sponsor IPOs coupled with higher average deal sizes from those sponsors. With roughly 70 SPACs in the pipeline and deal flow concentrated in hyper-growth sectors like quantum computing, critical minerals, infrastructure and power, and AI and robotics, the SPAC structure is well-positioned to play an expanding role in the capital markets heading into 2027. "As we move into the second half of 2026, SPAC IPO activity has returned to levels not seen since early 2022, reflecting renewed confidence in the structure as a credible path to the public markets," said Don Duffy, chairman of ICR Capital.

Red Banyan, a senior-level crisis management, litigation PR, and reputation management firm, makes its first appearance in the Chambers and Partners listings, which rank law firms and communications pros. The agency earned a Band 4 ranking in the USA – Nationwide: Crisis PR & Communications category. Chambers researchers spoke directly with Red Banyan's clients as part of the evaluation. One described the firm as "exceptional at anticipating what could go wrong and having a plan ready before it happens." Another, speaking to Red Banyan's work alongside legal teams, noted: "They put the client first and are able to balance all goals beautifully. They understand law firms and red lines." Red Banyon CEO Evan Nierman said the recognition “validates the senior-level, results-driven approach upon which we have built Red Banyan.”