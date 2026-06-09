BGR Government Affairs is providing lobbying and PR services in the US for the Korea Nuclear Association for International Cooperation.

The one-month push, which began June 8, focuses on the US and South Korea nuclear supply chain cooperation.

BGR also will carry out activities promoting Korea’s nuclear sector and export-related cooperation. It gets a $165K project fee for the outreach

South Korea has 26 nuclear reactors that supply about a third of its electricity. Four reactors are under construction.

BGR Managing director David Urban, who was a senior advisor to the Trump presidential campaign, is part of the KNA team.

He joined by BGR Analytics head Frank Ahrens; VPs Emma Vaughan and Hunter Strupp; and principals Steven Parang and Syd Terry.