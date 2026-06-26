Julie Henderson

Pinterest recruits Snap chief communications officer Julie Henderson to serve as its VP and CCO, effective July 13. Before joining Snap in 2019, Henderson was CCO at 21st Century Fox. She has held senior communications posts at News Corp and served as an SVP at MPRM Communications. Her experience includes working across major public policy and regulatory issues affecting the technology sector. At Pinterest, Henderson will oversee Pinterest’s communications functions across corporate, product, policy, financial, consumer, international and internal communications. “Julie is one of the most accomplished communications executives in the industry,” said Pinterest CEO Claudine Cheever. “Her experience navigating complex policy landscapes, major business transformations, and high-stakes narratives makes her exactly the right leader for this moment.”

Scott Nelson

Inspire Brands brings on Scott Nelson as CMO for its Buffalo Wild Wings unit. Nelson joins Buffalo Wild Wings from Tatte Bakery & Café, where he scaled the brand to more than 50 locations across New England and the Mid-Atlantic. He previously held leadership roles wish such restaurant and consumer brands as Panera Bread, Rakuten, and Converse. In his new post, Nelson will lead all marketing and culinary efforts, with a focus on amplifying the brand’s voice, strengthening guest engagement and driving growth. “Scott brings a unique entrepreneurial approach that combines big-brand discipline with startup agility. He is the ideal marketing leader to fuel Buffalo Wild Wings’ continued momentum,” said Tristan Meline, brand president of Buffalo Wild Wings Sports Bar.

Erin Maslan

Instacart brings in Erin Maslan as VP of global communications. Maslan was most recently VP of external communications at DoorDash, leading teams across consumer, corporate, product, B2B, public affairs and international communications. Before that, she spent five years at Pinterest, where she led consumer, product, creator and ads business communications. Earlier in her career, she held senior communications roles at Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox, CBS Corporation, and NBCUniversal.