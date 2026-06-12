Samuel Walker

It’s no secret that AI has been prevalent in marketing – 96% of marketing professionals use AI in their daily workflows, and four out of five already use AI in the content creation stage. But in 2026, martech is facing a dual AI reality-check: on the one hand, these digital tools are enhancing everyday B2B marketing practices, on the other, they are blindly leading marketers down dead-end rabbit holes.

AI will continue to have its wider impact on the B2B landscape, but marketers need to remember the core marketing fundamentals that build trusted voices. This doesn’t necessarily mean don’t use AI or the newest technology innovation – but use it wisely, not as a sole solution.

In a tech-driven market – tap into the human pulse

The premise of knowing your customers has become diluted over recent years. Now, many B2B marketers look at click-through rates, bounce-backs, and lead conversions. But what happened to building a deeper, authentic connection with your customers and understanding why they care about or choose your brand?

A staggering 90% of marketers have reported that personalisation improves leads, so B2B marketers in 2026 must treat their customer relationships like a friendship. Connections won’t be judged by the number of messages they send, but rather by the emotional connection. The same must apply here, after all, customers are humans too, so building a heartfelt connection is key. It’s important to tap into emotional appeal, understand the different buying personas, be consistent with your content delivery, and use brand values as the key to a successful relationship – it’s all part of building your brand equity and understanding the customer value.

In a sea of sameness, brand is your edge

The amount of paid content on our screens is on the rise, and over 80% of B2B marketers are using paid channels to distribute content – but is this what customers want to see? No, they can tell it’s paid a digital mile away! They want authentic and credible content, and this starts with knowing your brand!

Marketers are starting to understand this. A recent McKinsey report highlights, “CMOs are rediscovering that brand is not a relic but the bedrock of resilience and long-term growth. As tools get faster, the fundamentals matter more: trust and emotional connection become the anchor that gives customers clarity, consistency, and a sense of security.”

B2B marketers not only need to know their brand, but they also need to revisit their brand’s story – the belief system that informs everything from how they innovate to how they present themselves. Once an understanding of the brand story has been established, it needs to become a key part of a company’s content strategy. It’s what turns a brand’s UVP into reality. Customers want to know more than just what the brand is selling. They want to understand what a brand stands for, especially in the B2B world, with the emergence of larger buying groups, including the hidden buyer.

No algorithm is a match against signal theory

In today’s digital era, we hear lots about SEO in B2B marketing, but what about revisiting the oldest search engine, the human brain? Before entering any online search, a B2B customer’s mind will have already performed an off-the-top-of-the-head search. The aim for B2B marketers is to build muscle memory in the customer's mind.

Mental cues are crucial, much like keywords in SEO. When they are mentally connected to a brand, it triggers brand recall in the customer’s mind. These cues can be established through industry pain points and how a product or solution can resolve them.

Once these have been established, then comes the consistency aspect. Remember signal theory? The pattern and frequency of a brand’s content and messaging will build muscle memory and repeatedly refresh mental cues. Consistent delivery of thought leadership in different places can provide a steady stream of brand messages to the customer, and the more a brand is seen, the more trustworthy and recognisable it becomes.

AI noise provides a window of opportunity for gaining prospect trust

The rise of AI-generated content has meant that people trust other people more now than ever before, and it’s the same in the B2B world. So much so that 87% of B2B buyers prefer content from trusted industry influencers over branded sales messages. So how can marketers gain customers’ trust?

The answer lies in building credibility and reliability into your brand's voice. But building trust isn’t churning out cookie-cutter content. It’s earned through relevance, credibility, and human connection, and this is where B2B marketers need to collaborate and utilise their power players.

Creativity in B2B marketing is no longer a soft brand value, it is essential to turn leads into customers and build trust. When it comes to creative collaboration in B2B marketing, there are three key options:

Tap into company evangelists: They’re your “boots on the ground,” with longstanding industry experience, deep understanding of customer pain points, and can advocate for your brand. Find the people leading the conversations: Look for people who are already trusted within your industry, they’ll already have established networks that trust, engage, and listen to their voice. Impact trumps metrics: Case studies are already formed examples of how your product or solution has helped a customer overcome an industry problem or achieve a goal.

Marketing fundamentals are set for a comeback in 2026

Marketing professionals need to understand their buyer prospect, gain brand trust in a noisy market, showcase impact, and utilise company evangelists, which are the marketing fundamentals that will seise long-term success.

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Samuel Walker is a Content Specialist at IBA International.