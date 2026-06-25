Teneo represents Honeywell spin-off Solstice Advanced Materials as it buys Collected Strategies client Element Solutions in a deal pegged at $14.5B.

The transaction creates a $6.8B revenue company with strong positions in the refrigerants, performance materials, semiconductor, electronics and automotive sectors.

"Element brings highly complementary capabilities, deep customer relationships and a technical service-led model that expands how we support customers from early-stage development through high-volume manufacturing,” said David Sewell, Solstice CEO.

He expects the merged entity “will be extremely well positioned to deliver on our customers' growing requirements for signal integrity, thermal management, reliability and performance.”

Ben Gliklich, CEO of Element, said the deal creates a scaled advanced materials platform with complementary capabilities to broaden the offerings in its core electronics markets and deliver differentiated solutions to customers.

Solstice, which is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ, spun off from Honeywell eight months ago. Miami-based Element shareholders will own 44 percent of the merged company.

Teneo’s Amy Schneiderman represents Solstice, while Collected Strategies’ Ed Hammond and Tali Epstein handle Element.