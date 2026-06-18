Nickerson lands Sport Fishing Championship, a competitive saltwater fishing league. It will provide strategic marketing and PR support to help SFC reach new audiences while strengthening its standing among the sport’s fans and stakeholders. Founded in 2021, SFC features 13 angling clubs spanning from Boston to the Gulf Coast, competing across a 13-tournament season that runs from mid-April through mid-October and culminates in a high-stakes playoff tournament for the sport’s top teams. . “Nickerson brings the strategic communications firepower and sports marketing expertise we need as we grow our championship series and expand our reach,” said Sport Fishing Championship commissioner Mark Neifeld.

Matt Gjertsen

French/West/Vaughan is retained by hardtech learning & development expert Matt Gjertsen, founder and CEO of BUILT and author of “Minimum Viable Manager,” scheduled for release in August. FWV will lead media relations efforts for Gjertsen and his book in addition to supporting his appearances at industry conferences and handling keynote speaking opportunities. A former Air Force flight instructor and head of training & development at SpaceX, Gjertsen has partnered with such leading innovators as the XPRIZE Foundation, Lockheed Martin and Virgin Orbit. “FWV brings a diversified range of experience, both in specialized industries and integrated marketing strategies,” said Gjertsen. “Their support and expertise will help amplify our story and generate attention for the book at a time when leadership is more important than ever.”

CIIC PR picks up The Resorts Companies, timeshare, resort management and real estate organization headquartered in Massanutten, VA. The agency will lead strategic communications, media relations, thought leadership, and brand visibility initiatives across the organization’s portfolio, supporting both established destinations and future developments. The Resorts Companies operates a portfolio spanning hospitality, recreation and residential living. “Partnering with The Resorts Companies reflects an exciting opportunity to support a portfolio that spans hospitality, destination development and residential real estate,” said CIIC PR founder and CEO Carolyn Izzo.