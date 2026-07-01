Kevin Davidson

APCO brings on Kevin Davidson, who led the US health & wellness practice at Zeno Group, as a senior director in its health practice. Davidson was most recently EVP, managing director and corporate communications lead at JPA Health. He has also served as global business director at Rx Mosaic Health and executive director at Real Chemistry. Davidson has a track record of supporting emerging biotechnology companies to raise capital and scale, as well as helping globally recognized brands navigate pivotal moments such as mergers and acquisitions, regulatory milestones, product launches and corporate repositioning efforts. At APCO, he will be based out of New York and Boston. “Kevin is deeply respected in boardrooms and C-Suites for his judgment and ability to orchestrate corporate campaigns that solidify reputation in an increasingly dynamic stakeholder environment,” said Mathew Shearman, global chair of APCO’s health practice.

Dilip Kejriwal

FTI Consulting appoints Dilip Kejriwal as a managing director in the capital markets practice within the firm’s strategic communications segment. Kejriwal comes to FTI from BBGI Global Infrastructure, where he was director of investor relations. He built and led the investor relations function at Smart Metering Systems. Earlier in his career, he held equity research roles at Macquarie, Citi and UBS. In his new role, Kejriwal will advise clients on investor engagement, equity story development and transaction communications. “Dilip brings an exceptional combination of investor relations, capital markets and deep sector expertise that will further strengthen our offering across a range of sectors,” said Neil Doyle, Head of Financial Services in the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting.

Ellen Kaplan

EOS Hospitality, which operates hotels and resorts across the US, names Ellen Kaplan SVP of marketing. Kaplan joins EOS from culinary and hospitality chain José Andrés Group, where as VP of marketing she led brand, digital, content strategy, public relations, creative, and partnerships across the organization’s portfolio. Before coming to José Andrés, she was lead, global content strategy at Under Armour. In her new role, she will lead EOS’s marketing strategy and team, supporting brand growth, portfolio positioning, and corporate communications across EOS Hospitality and EOS Investors. She will be based in New York.

Suzy Berkowitz

The Professional Fighters League, a global mixed martial arts organization, brings on Suzy Berkowitz as its first chief communications officer. Berkowitz has held executive leadership roles at Refinery29, SundanceTV, Known, Entertainment Weekly and Robinson Lerer & Montgomery (now FGS Global). She also ran her own consultancy and got her start working at PMK Public Relations. At the PFL, Berkowitz will lead the company's global communications strategy, reporting directly to PFL chief executive officer John Martin. “She brings exactly the kind of strategic leadership and powerful storytelling we need as we enter our next phase of growth," said Martin.