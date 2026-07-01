Jennifer Wilton

Jennifer Wilton, who rose to the editor-in-chief position at DIE WELT, Germany’s most influential media outlet, will join FGS Global on Sept. 1 as a partner.

During her 18-year run at DIE WELT, Wilton led the investigation and features department, and established its digital storytelling unit.

Earlier, she contributed to Der Spiegel, Die Zeit and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and was a guest journalist at the Spanish daily El País.

At FGS, Wilton will advise companies and executives on strategic positioning and reputation management matters.

Brigitte von Haacke, FGS Global’s European head, credited Wilton for helping to shape quality journalism in Germany during a very challenging time for the media business. ‘‘Her combination of editorial judgement, a deep understanding of digital communications, and an outstanding network is an extraordinary asset for our clients,” she said.

KKR owns FGS Global.