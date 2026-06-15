Abdullah al-Lafi

Corcoran Partners has agreed to perform a “turnkey political communication, public relations, and strategic advisory campaign” on behalf of Abdullah Al-Lafi, Deputy President of the Libyan Presidential Council.

The Florida-based firm may facilitate meetings with executive branch officials, Members of Congress, as well as media and public image advisors, according to its Justice Dept. filing.

The overall goal is to generate increased awareness of Al-Lafi.

Corcoran Partners, which is a Top Ten Republican government relations shop in the Sunshine State, is to receive an $800K fee under the one-year contract that went into effect on June 24.

Horizon International SA of Switzerland hired Corcoran Partners for the Libyan work.