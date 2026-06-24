Real Chemistry acquires Spurwing Communications, which advises pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations—as well as clients across a broader range of industries—throughout APAC. Spurwing, located in Singapore, will be Real Chemistry’s first Asia Pacific strategic hub. This move is intended to strengthen Real Chemistry’s global strategy and presence in the region, enhancing its ability to support healthcare organizations. “APAC is fast becoming one of the most dynamic and strategically important regions for healthcare innovation and access to life-improving therapies,” said Real Chemistry group president, international growth Kath Harrison. “By bringing Spurwing into Real Chemistry, we’re expanding our presence in the region and deepening our ability to help clients drive measurable impact by delivering more connected, data-driven and culturally relevant engagement across these key markets.”

5W AI Communications (5WPR) is moving its headquarters to Florida. 5WPR's managing partner and EVP, consumer lifestyle Leigh Ann Ambrosi is leading its Florida operations from Tampa and SVP Chris Thatcher is heading up the Miami office. With 35 people already working in the new Miami and Tampa offices, additional 5WPR team members from New York and other locations are relocating in the coming weeks. "Florida is where our clients are building," said Ambrosi. "The state has become the fastest-growing business market in America—new residents, new headquarters, new capital, all landing here. Population growth leads the country. Business relocations lead the country. We are approaching our 25-year anniversary, and view Florida as a key growth market."

Valence Communications, which will focus on biopharmaceutical companies, launches. Matt Middleman, who was founder and CEO at LifeSci Communications, is also founder and CEO for the new firm. Dan Perlmutter, Brittany Leigh and Jason Braco, all of whom worked with Middleman at LifeScience are co-founders at Valence. The firm will leverage scientific insight, strategic counsel and execution across corporate, scientific and medical communications to help shape how they are understood by investors, partners, physicians and patients. It employs a senior model, where founding partners remain closely involved in the work. "This is a group that has spent years working together at a high level, earning trust from companies doing some of the most complex and important work in the industry,” said Middleman. “In that environment, communications is not translation. It is judgment, clarity and execution under pressure.”