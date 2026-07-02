Steven Young

Aura, an AI-powered online safety solution, names Steven Young as global CMO. Young was most recently CMO at social commerce platform Poshmark, supporting the company’s public listing of Poshmark on the NASDAQ in 2021 and its acquisition by Naver Corp in January 2023. He was previously VP of growth at Grubhub, and has held leadership positions at DIRECTV, American Express, Endurance International Group and Puma Sports. At Aura, he will work to drive the company’s next phase of growth, partnering with its product development team and reporting to president and COO Thomas Clayton. “He will play a pivotal role in helping Aura bring to life the possibilities for AI-centric online security and wellbeing services, helping us deepen our connection with our customers and engage new communities,” said Clayton.

Matt Mandel

The Computer & Communications Industry Association brings on Matt Mandel as VP federal affairs. Mandel comes to the association from WISPA – Broadband Without Boundaries, where was VP of government affairs at WISPA – Broadband Without Boundaries. He has also served as SVP of government and public affairs at the Wireless Infrastructure Association and was VP, government affairs at Glover Park Group (now FGS Global). “His experience navigating technology policy and Capitol Hill will strengthen our advocacy as we work to advance policies that foster innovation, competition, and a safer online ecosystem,” said CCIA president & CEO Matt Schruers.

Jacqueline Popelier

Wiland, a consumer intelligence and marketing data company, appoints Jacqueline Popelier as chief marketing and strategy officer, effective July 14. Most recently, Popelier served as VP of product at FordDirect, which connects Ford and Lincoln dealerships with consumer data, web tools, and e-commerce services. In that position, she led a portfolio of digital marketing, advertising, customer engagement, and analytics solutions. Prior to FordDirect, Popelier held executive posts at advertising agencies including BBDO and Universal McCann Worldwide. At Wiland, she will lead the company's marketing, strategic growth, brand development and demand generation. “She has a proven track record of launching innovative, data-driven solutions, building high-performing teams, and delivering measurable business results,” said Wiland CEO Mike Gingell.