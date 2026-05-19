Philippa Honner

FINN Partners has acquired Honner, a 25-member Sydney shop that serves the financial communications and corporate sectors. The move bolsters FINN’s APAC team to about 250 members.

Philippa Honner, founder of the firm, becomes a FINN managing partner and financial services leader for the APAC region.

She will report to Howard Solomon, FINN founding managing partner and APAC lead, who also heads the firm’s efforts on the US West Coast.

Finn works for financial brands such as Charles Schwab, Chubb, Deutsche Bank and Natixis.

“Australia is a key growth market in the region and one we have been looking at very carefully for years,” said Solomon. “This move further deepens our financial services expertise in APAC and gives us critical mass to support the growing demand from both local and global financial brands in the region.”

Peter Finn said his firm’s APAC business generates almost 10 percent of overall global fees. “With Honner joining the firm, FINN APAC now has approximately USD$19 million in fees, further strengthening our ability to serve clients seamlessly across the US, EMEA and APAC,” he noted.