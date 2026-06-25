Joele Frank handles Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as the specialist for treatments for endocrine diseases agrees to be acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a deal pegged at $8.8B.

Crinetics’ Palsonify medicine is the first and only once-daily oral therapy for a debilitating condition caused by a pituitary tumor that secretes excess growth hormone. It received approval from the FDA in September 2025 and was recently okayed by the European Medicines Agency.

Reshma Kewalramani, Vertex CEO, called Crinetics an excellent strategic fit “with its focus on serious diseases in specialty markets with significant unmet need, well-understood causal human biology, and potentially best-in-class medicines that could deliver transformative benefit to patients.”

She believes Vertex, which generated $12B in 2025 sales, can build on the strong momentum of the Palsonify launch by applying its experience in commercializing medicines for rare genetic diseases.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher partners Jamie Moser and Jed Repko, and managing directors Catherine Simon and Fouad Boutros represent Crinetics.