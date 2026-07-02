Rayhan Daudani

Rayhan Daudani, who led the earned media specialty for Edelman’s global energy practice, is coming on board at public affairs firm McGuireWoods Consulting, serving as an SVP on its advocacy team.

At Edelman, Daudani led the communications strategy for multibillion dollar capital projects, company launches and Initial Public Offerings, positioning C-suite executives as well as advocating for federal regulatory policy and other campaigns throughout the energy industry. His experience includes advising clients across the energy spectrum, including renewable developers, equipment manufacturers, trade associations, bioenergy and carbon capture companies.

Before coming to Edelman, Daudani led media relations for Dominion Energy Virginia. He also managed a team of spokespeople; supported company executives through mergers, crises and legislative matters; and served as lead spokesperson for the company’s Virginia operations and political action committee.

“Rayhan bolsters our existing corporate communications services to help us counsel clients on how best to shape conversations and public policy,” said McGuidre Woods Consulting chairman Mark Bowles. “This is particularly important for energy companies facing complex challenges including heightened market volatility, regulatory scrutiny and customer expectations.”