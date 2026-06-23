Doner, part of DonerColle Partners, a strategic alliance formed between Stagwell agencies Doner and Colle McVoy, is named agency of record for Navy Federal Credit Union. As agency of record, Doner will lead creative strategy across the brand, developing solutions across its portfolio of products and services. Its efforts will focus on strengthening Navy Federal's connection with existing members while introducing the brand to new audiences through strategically driven creative work. The partnership will take effect this month, with initial work expected to launch in the fourth quarter. Navy Federal is the world’s largest credit union, a not-for-profit serving over 15 million members worldwide. “Throughout the review process, Doner demonstrated a strong grasp on the challenges and opportunities everyday Americans, including the military and their families, are facing,” said Navy Federal Credit Union CMO Pam Pilligan.

P-22 Agency is named PR agency of record for El Encanto, a Santa Barbara, CA resort located on seven acres of terraced gardens overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Led by founder and CEO Ty Bentsen, P-22 will help guide the resort through its forthcoming $40 million renovation, developing strategic partnerships, and leading media and influencer relations. It will also work to position El Encanto as a home base for experiencing such Santa Barbara cultural events as Old Spanish Days Fiesta (August 5-9) and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (February 3-13, 2027). Originally opened in 1918, over the years El Encanto hosted such Old Hollywood icons as Clark Gable, Carole Lombard and Hedy Lamarr. “Having re-opened the property in 2013 in a previous role, I understand the property’s storied past, its evolution, and how the property has earned its reputation,” said Bentsen.

Parasol, which specializes in the luxury lifestyle and hospitality sector, signs on as U.S. agency of record for Château Minuty, a wine estate located on the French Riviera. The agency’s scope of work will include public relations, as well as driving integrated communications initiatives to strengthen Château Minuty's presence in America through earned media, strategic storytelling, influencer partnerships and collaborations aimed at reinforcing the brand's position within the luxury wine and lifestyle landscape. Château Minuty, a premium Provence rosé, is available in more than 100 countries.