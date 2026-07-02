Victoria Fort

Ovid Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for brain disorders, names Victoria Fort as chief strategy officer and chief of staff to the CEO. Fort was previously SVP of corporate affairs and corporate strategy at the company, playing a central role in shaping its organizational direction and strengthening its financial position. She was previously SVP of strategy and corporate affairs at Frontier Medicines. Fort has also served as EVP at uncapped communications (a part of GCI Group), SVP at GCI Health and held senior posts at Chandler Chicco, Ruder Finn and Zeno Group. At Ovid, she will be responsible for overseeing corporate affairs, enterprise strategy, investor relations and operational growth initiatives.

RJ Karney

The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives names RJ Karney VP, head of government affairs. Karney was most recently senior director, public policy for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Prior to NASDA, he spent 16 years at the American Farm Bureau Federation, rising to director, congressional relations. In his new role, he will lead NCFC’s advocacy, policy and political engagement on behalf of America’s farmer cooperatives, serving as a senior advisor to NCFC president & CEO Duane Simpson, as well as a principal spokesperson for the organization before Congress and federal agencies. “His track record of building bipartisan coalitions and delivering results on issues from international trade to farm labor to the farm bill makes him exactly the right person to lead our government affairs program as we take on the challenges ahead,” said Simpson.

Sarah Ferrant

NINICO promotes Sarah Farrant to president. She succeeds agency founder and president Nicholas Adams, who will transition to the role of executive chairman. Farrant has been VP at NINICO since 2022 and previously served as head of strategy and content director. As president, Farrant will oversee agency operations, client service, business performance and team leadership while continuing to drive the firm's commitment to strategic excellence and client partnership. “Sarah is the right leader to guide the firm into its next chapter," said Adams. "She has earned the trust of our clients, our team, and our partners through years of exceptional leadership. This promotion recognizes not only what she has accomplished, but where I know she will lead us next.”