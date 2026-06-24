Karsh Hagan and Madden Media are joining forces as KHM, which will bring together storytelling, media, technology, public relations and experiential under one roof. Karsh Hagan will continue operating from its Denver headquarters, which will serve as a central space for collaboration while integrating with Madden Media’s nationwide team over the next year. With more than 300 professionals nationwide, KHM will serve clients in the health, education, nonprofit, consumer brands, business and technology sectors. Both Karsh Hagan and Madden Media also have extensive experience in tourism and community-driven marketing. “Merging our two agencies' strengths into KHM, reshapes our approach around community-driven storytelling, so the work lands with the people who live it every day," KHM president Brett Gordon.

Endeavor Communications, which serves clients across financial services, commercial real estate, digital assets, climate and energy, legal and professional services, and B2B technology, today opens an office in the Harbor Point neighborhood of Stamford, CT. The Harbor Point office will serve as a hub for new business development and client relationship management in the region. The expansion is intended to position Endeavor closer to the base of asset managers, financial institutions and professional services firms located throughout Fairfield County and the broader New York metro area. “Opening an office here lets us be closer to the people we serve and the partners we work alongside, while continuing to deliver the same hands-on, credibility-first approach that has defined Endeavor since day one," said Endeavor Communications founder and managing Matthew Yemma.

Big Red Oak, a Toronto-based communications firm, and Washington, D.C. area-based public affairs firm New Hill Consulting have launched a joint service exclusively for companies in the nuclear energy sector. Big Red Oak and New Hill Consulting each leverage over a decade of experience shaping and amplifying the story of the North American nuclear industry. The new service will provide communications strategy, including executive positioning, enterprise narrative-building, and milestone amplification, as well as full-suite communications services, from brand strategy, copywriting, and web development to graphic design, video production and paid and earned media engagement. "In a modern, over-saturated media environment, the only companies that succeed are the ones that deliver the most compelling narratives to investors, policymakers, and industry partners," said New Hill Consulting owner Jackie Toth.

The Pollack Group has partnered with Brandi AI, a platform for enterprise brand intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization. TPG has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, a global initiative focused on empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence, authority and influence in AI-generated answers. TPG will integrate Brandi AI's intelligence layer into its client programs, from initial audits that reveal how a company currently appears in AI-generated answers, to ongoing optimization that strengthens credibility signals and earned citations over time. "Brandi AI reveals what's influencing visibility across tools like ChatGPT and Claude, from missing context to weak trust signals so that we can take clear, data-backed action," said TPG senior vice president Jackie Liu.