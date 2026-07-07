Jillian Goger

Avoq has recruited advertising pro Jillian Goger as senior VP/group creative director in its New York office.

She has more than a decade of experience gained at TBWA/Chiat/Day, Droga5 and McCann New York. Goger handled the launch of Peloton, relaunch of the US Army and the revamping of Hilton Hotels.

She joins Avoq’s creative team that was recently bolstered via the addition of Owen Lang, VP, group creative director, video. He spent nearly 20 years at Cerebral Lounge production studio.

Kevin Richards, Avoq partner & chief creative director, said Goger understands how to build work that gets attention because it earns relevance, while Lang brings the storytelling craft and production expertise that help great ideas reach their full potential.