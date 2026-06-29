TEAM LEWIS starts up its AI Practice, which will help emerging AI companies translate complex technologies into clear, credible market narratives that drive growth. The practice enables brands to move beyond technical capability and vague AI narratives to demonstrate real-world impact to the audiences that influence decisions (developers, buyers, investors and analysts). It debuts with the introduction of the Fog City AI Marketing Collective, an invite-only online community for San Francisco marketers putting AI to work in the real world. Members get weekly news roundups, access to candid peer conversations, and a consistent calendar of local meetups. "AI companies don't have a visibility problem – they have a clarity problem," said Danielle Malvesti, VP Strategy, TEAM LEWIS. "Our AI Practice is built to help companies tell sharper stories, earn trust faster and turn innovation into influence."

Thunderly launches a year-long storytelling campaign focused on how franchising can provide a pathway to business ownership. “American Dreamers: The Stories of Franchising,” will showcase a new franchisee story each month highlighting how franchising continues to create opportunities for economic mobility, independence, and lasting impact in communities nationwide. "Franchising has created more opportunities for more people to achieve the American Dream than any other means I can think of," said Thunderly co-founder and CEO Scott White. "We have watched veterans trade their military discipline for a business of their own," White continued. "We have seen rural and small-market franchisees who bring jobs and services to overlooked communities. We have cheered as corporate professionals walked away from the corner office to become their own boss. This series will celebrate these types of stories and more."

JIN, a European communications consulting group providing services that include digital influence, public relations and reputation management, introduces "AI Campaigning", a corporate offering designed to model and anticipate stakeholder behavior. The new offering enables companies to run campaigns calibrated audience by audience, fine-tune executive communications, reduce reputational risk, and shift the perceptions and opinions of every public. Drawing on a company’s online conversations, proprietary data, opinion research and observed behavior, JIN reconstructs their expectations and emotional triggers. This makes it possible to test a message and measure its likely reactions before going public. "In an environment where audiences are fragmenting and conversational AIs are rewriting what is said about you, JIN combines deep audience knowledge, the power of AI, and corporate expertise," says Édouard Fillias, CEO of JIN Group.