Ballard Partners has signed to a represent the US unit of Rheinmetall, Germany’s biggest defense contractor, on Army procurement issues.

American Rheinmetall, which is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI, has six manufacturing plants in the US. It is investing $41M in those factories to expand defense production capacity, modernize operations, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

AR has teamed with commercial vehicle maker, Harbinger, to research and develop robotic and uncrewed ground vehicles to support the Defense Depot’s modernization priorities.

The companies announced they will pursue current and new DOD programs, leveraging their commercial sourcing, hybrid electric and electronic-control vehicle device designs to “accelerate the delivery of robotic combat, logistics, and sustainment capabilities.”

President Brian Ballard, senior partner Syl Lukis, and Thomas Boodry, who was a special assistant to president Trump, handles AR.