Ballard Partners has signed to a represent the US unit of Rheinmetall, Germany’s biggest defense contractor, on Army procurement issues.

American Rheinmetall, which is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI, has six manufacturing plants in the US. It is investing $41M in those factories to expand defense production capacity, modernize operations, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

AR has teamed with commercial vehicle maker, Harbinger, to research and develop robotic and uncrewed ground vehicles to support the Defense Depot’s modernization priorities.

President Brian Ballard, senior partner Syl Lukis, and Thomas Boodry, who was a special assistant to president Trump, handles AR.