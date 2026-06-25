(L-R) St. Augustine, St. Petersburg

Lou Hammond Group signs on to work with Visit St. Petersburg Clearwater, Florida’s Historic Coast, and VIVA Cruises. LHG will provide public relations/corporate communications, strategic planning, branding and digital marketing for each of the clients. Florida’s Historic Coast promotes an area that encompasses St. Augustine (the nation’s oldest city), Ponte Vedra Beach and The Beaches, blending history, culture and coastal charm. Visit St. Petersburg Clearwater promotes the Gulf Coast destination, with its 35 miles of beaches. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Düsseldorf, VIVA Cruises is one of Europe’s most modern river operators. LHG has also been selected to continue representing TOURISM Santa Fe and the South Dakota Department of Tourism. "These renewals are a testament to the strength of our partnerships, the dedication of our team, and our shared commitment to showcasing these extraordinary destinations," said LHG chairman/founder Lou Hammond.

Champion is named agency of record for Snooze Eatery, a breakfast and brunch restaurant with nearly 70 locations nationwide. The agency will lead strategic public relations and influencer marketing for Snooze, as well as supporting new restaurant openings and broader brand growth. Its campaigns will operate across earned media, connecting with audiences through trusted content creators and elevating brand positioning, messaging and creative ideation. Based in Denver, Snooze has built a loyal following by reimagining the breakfast experience through bold, chef-driven dishes and a welcoming environment. "At Snooze, we've always believed great hospitality starts with great people, a scratch kitchen and an unwavering commitment to creating experiences that turn first-time guests into raving fans," said Josh Kern, CEO of Snooze. "As we continue to grow, it's important that our story evolves with us while staying true to what makes Snooze special,” he said.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry wins US PR duties for ArgusEye, a tech company providing an autonomous AI workforce that helps engineering teams ship secure, compliant cyber-physical products more quickly. RLYL’s efforts will focus on illustrating how AI digital workers can alleviate the bottlenecks and staffing gaps within security workflows through an earned media relations program. ArgusEye’s digital workforce automates manual product security workflows and acts as a force multiplier for security teams. “We chose the lorries because of their extensive expertise in cybersecurity and tech media,” said ArgusEye co-founder and CEO Jackson Schultz. “We’re confident in their ability to help us promote our mission to our target audience.”