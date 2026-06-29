Kent County, which is on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, is looking for a firm to develop its 2027 economic and tourism development strategic plan.
Maryland's Kent Co. Seeks EcoDev Plan
Thu., Jul. 9, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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