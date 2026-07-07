Mara Motherway

Mara Motherway, who was VP of strategy and business development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, has joined USAA as senior VP and head of government relations.

The retired Navy intelligence officer will handle legislative, regulatory and public policy issues for the provider of banking, insurance and retirement products for members of the military community.

At the $28B Lockheed Martin unit, Motherly was responsible for leading domestic and international strategy and pursuits across all product lines within the aeronautics portfolio, including F-35, F-22, F-16, C-130, and Advanced Development Programs, also known as the Skunk Works.

Earlier, she held posts at Booz Allen Hamilton (head of government relations & military affairs), Epirus (chief growth officer), Peraton (SVP government & customer relations) and BAE Systems (director of special projects & strategic capture).

Juan Andrade, USAA chief, cited Motherly’s experience across military service, government affairs and business leadership.

“She understands how public policy shapes the lives of our members and will help strengthen USAA’s voice and influence on the issues that matter most to the military community and the long-term success of our association,” he said.

A graduate of the US Naval Academy, Motherway has more than 20 years of Navy service, including combat operations in the Middle East.

Almost 25 percent of USAA staff are veterans or military spouses.