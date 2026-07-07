Kevin Cleary

SBM Partners, a Tallahassee-based government affairs firm, brings on Kevin Cleary as a partner. Cleary most recently served as VP of government relations at Allegiant Strategies Group. Before that, he was a government affairs consultant at legal firm Gunster. He has also been a legislative aide in the Florida House of Representatives and statewide congressional campaign director for the Republican Party of Florida. In his new post, Cleary will advise clients navigating Florida’s legislative, regulatory and procurement processes. “Kevin has spent his career in the rooms where Florida’s biggest decisions get made,” SBM Partners president and partner Jeff Hartley said. “His addition deepens the expertise we offer the businesses that count on SBM to advance their priorities.”

Dirk-Jan "DJ" van Hameren

WHOOP, which offers a wearable device providing health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness and longevity, names Dirk-Jan "DJ" van Hameren as CMO. Van Hameren spent more than three decades at Nike, where he served as EVP and chief marketing officer, leading its worldwide marketing organization. He was previously global VP and general manager of Nike Sportswear At WHOOP, he will lead global marketing across brand, creative, international markets, media, athlete and sports partnerships, and product storytelling. “DJ has spent his career building brands that shape culture and motivate millions of people, and I'm excited for him to bring that experience to WHOOP,” said founder and CEO Will Ahmed.

Erica Gutierrez

Dunn Pellier Media, a PR agency working with clients in the health and wellness sector, promotes Erica Gutierrez from account executive to senior account executive. Gutierrez has played a key role in developing and executing communications campaigns, securing media coverage, and cultivating relationships with both clients and media. She will now take on expanded responsibilities, including leading integrated communications strategies, mentoring junior team members, and driving client growth initiatives. " She has become an integral part of our team, consistently delivering outstanding results for our clients while embodying Dunn Pellier Media's values,” said agency founder Nicole Dunn.