5W is named agency of record for Strength of Nature, which offers such multicultural haircare brands as African Pride, as well as Motions Xpress Shampoo Hair Color, its first foray into the general market haircare category. As AOR, 5W will lead a fully integrated communications program spanning brand PR and corporate communications. For African Pride and Motions Xpress, it will drive strategic positioning and planning, media relations, creative deliveries, product seeding, and an earned celebrity stylist and influencer seeding program, in addition to award submissions, measurement, reporting, and ongoing account management. Strength of Nature focuses on delivering high-quality, culturally resonant haircare solutions that celebrate and serve textured and multicultural hair. "As we evolve our portfolio to reach consumers across both multicultural and general market haircare, our partnership with 5W will help amplify our story, strengthen our category leadership, and keep our brands at the forefront of innovation, culture, and community,” said Strength of Nature chief commercial officer Tori Davis-Artis’

RG2 Communications is appointed as agency of record for Rebelo de Andrade, an architecture and design studio based in Portugal. The agency will lead Rebelo de Andrade’s international communications strategy across key global markets, overseeing media relations, thought leadership, project storytelling, awards and industry recognition, strategic partnerships and the positioning of the studio’s leadership team within wider conversations surrounding architecture, hospitality, placemaking, heritage and contemporary design. Rebelo de Andrade, which has built a reputation for creating environments that balance cultural authenticity with contemporary relevance. The practice has recently expanded its presence into the Middle East through the opening of its Dubai office. “We believe architecture should create a meaningful relationship between people, place and culture,” said Tiago Rebelo de Andrade, who leads the practice along his father, founder Luis Rebelo de Andrade. “We are delighted to partner with RG2 Communications as we continue to share that vision with a wider international audience.”

Big Fish Collective is engaged as agency of record for publicity and media relations for Nikwax, which produces PFAS-free waterproofing and aftercare solutions for outdoor apparel, footwear and gear. The agency will lead earned media strategy, brand storytelling and North American media relations to elevate the brand’s presence across outdoor, sustainability, lifestyle and consumer media. Nikiwax’s portfolio of products are intended to help restore breathability, revive water repellency and keep apparel, footwear and equipment performing in challenging conditions. “The Big Fish team brings an impressive combination of outdoor industry expertise, strategic thinking and authentic storytelling,” said Nikiwax VP of North America marketing Heidi Allen.