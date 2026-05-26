Columbus-based Geben Communications has acquired New York’s LBR/PR, which handles professional services, consumer products, luxury and health/wellness clients.

Geben CEO Heather Whaling posted on LinkedIn that LBR/PR “is known for its deep media relationships, high-touch client service and a consistent track record of securing meaningful national media placements.”

Lauren Banyar Reich, who founded LBR/PR 11 years ago, posted that selling to Geben means clients will have “access to an incredible, integrated team with deeper social, content, advertising, AI-enabled research and paid media capabilities, alongside the earned media expertise and relationships we’ve built and that they already know and trust."

Prior to launching LBR/PR she led luxury accounts within Peppercomm’s consumer group and was VP at Janine Gordon Associates, where she managed business and consumer brands from American Express to L’Oreal.

Earlier, this year Geben acquired TorchLight Marketing, a boutique media shop in DC. Geber has done projects for McGraw Hill, Centers for Disease Control, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, TwoLabs Pharma Services and Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.