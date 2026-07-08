Paul Michon

Renault Group brings on Paul Michon as corporate communications director, effective Sept. 1.

Michon joins the French automaker from Kering, the luxury goods company that counts Gucci, SaintLaurent, Balenciaga and Brioi among its brands.

At Kering, Michon was most recently corporate communications director, following a stint as head of press relations.

He has also served as an associate director at Havas Paris and PR and communications consultant at Paris-based agency Tilder.

At Renault, Michon will be responsible for leading relationships with the business media and coordinating executive communications, strengthening Renault Group's engagement with key industry opinion leaders, and supporting communications aimed at institutional stakeholders.

He reports to Renault Group chief communications officer Christian Stein.