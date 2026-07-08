(L-R) Loren Riegelhaupt, Michael Czin, Julie Andreeff Jensen

SKDK names Loren Riegelhaupt, Michael Czin and Julie Andreeff Jensen as agency partners. Riegelhaupt co-leads the firm’s healthcare practice, serving as the lead strategist for such clients as Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System. He deals with prominent and complex public issues, ranging from healthcare mergers and budget debates to policy disputes and issue advocacy to crisis events. Czin co-leads SKDK’s litigation practice, helping organizations prepare for oversight and investigations, and navigate high-profile litigation, long-term congressional inquiries, DOJ investigations and more. A former senior executive of the Washington Commanders, Jasper is founder and CEO of Jasper Advisors, SKDK’s C-suite and sports and entertainment advisory division. As partner, she will oversee the agency’s corporate advisory practice and continue to lead Jasper Advisors. “Loren, Michael and Julie have proven track records of delivering big wins on behalf of their clients,” said SKDK CEO Doug Thornell. “That experience is invaluable as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our clients.”

(L-R) Gary McElyea, Sophia Chrysopoulou

The Coca-Cola Company promotes Gary McElyea to lead its pan-European Public Policy & Government Affairs agenda, and Sophia Chrysopoulou to serve as head of EU public affairs. McElyea has been with Coca-Cola since 2011, most recently as senior director, public affairs, communications and sustainability for Great Britain and Ireland. Before coming to Coca-Cola, he was director of communications for Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder. In his new post, McElyea will support Coca-Cola’s key priorities and partnerships in Europe. Chrystopoulou was previously Coca-Cola senior director, public policy for Europe. Earlier in her career, she worked for the Europan Parliament and ALDE Group, which represents Liberals and Democrats in the EP. She will now oversee engagement with EU institutions as well as partnerships with industry and civil society stakeholders.

Kim Miller

Rithum, a commerce solutions provider, appoints Kim Miller as CMO and head of global strategy. Miller was most recently chief customer officer at Saks Global, overseeing enterprise customer strategy across Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. Previously, she was president of Saks OFF 5TH and has also served as CMO at Rakuten. At Rithium, Miller will lead the company’s global marketing and strategy organizations. She will focus on strengthening its market positioning, deepening customer engagement and helping brands and retailers understand the value of its commerce solutions in the modern AI era. “Kim brings a unique combination of retail, customer and marketing leadership experience that will be invaluable as we continue helping brands and retailers navigate an increasingly dynamic commerce landscape,” said Rithium CEO Lou Keyes.