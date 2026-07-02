Havas acquires MUT, a Barcelona-based firm focused on experiential marketing and sustainable events. MUT will be integrated into Havas Spain, further strengthening Havas’ continued growth strategy in Spain. MUT founder Nacho Gómez will remain as CEO of MUT, ensuring continuity of the company’s business model. Founded in 2010 by CEO Nacho Gómez, MUT has a team of 30-strong team that has worked with such brands as Audi, Freixenet and T-Systems. “Their strong expertise in experiential marketing and live events perfectly aligns with our ambition to continue strengthening and expanding our capabilities in high-growth areas,” said Havas chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré.

IPREX lauches its AI Task Force, which will focus on identifying practical ways IPREX can better resource agencies as AI reshapes services, talent models, and business planning across the communications and marketing industry. Members of the task force includes MBE Group in Detroit, SquareRoot Marketing in Argentina, MC2 in the United Kingdom, Magnitude of Change in Las Vegas, Spotlight Communications in Sweden, and TDUB in Germany. Initial work will focus on how IPREX agencies are adapting to AI-driven change, where risks and opportunities are emerging, and what kinds of tools, guidance, and peer support will be most useful across the network. “What makes the AI Task Force valuable is the mix of perspectives around the tablem” said IPREX global president Heidi Otway. “It brings together agencies from different markets that are facing similar questions about talent, services, and long-term value, and gives the network a stronger foundation for practical action.”

Doug Simon

D S Simon Media, one of the first companies to produce a satellite media tour, celebrates its 40th anniversary. As part of its celebration, the company will be talking with 40 senior PR pros on the state of the industry today and where it's headed. They’ll be sharing their views in a special series starting lates this month on its “PR’s Top Pros” podcast. (Firms wanting to participate should contact [email protected].) D S Simon Media’s 1986 launch was covered by O’Dwyer’s founder Jack O’Dwyer. Among its achievements over the years were assiting on the launch Disney.com and announced the FDA approval of Viagra via video sent to TV news stations. It recently entered the age of artificial intelligence of its AI-Powere Torurs. “The success of the AI-Powered Tours is powering our expansion as we are building out multiple studios and control rooms to handle the growth,” said D S Simon Media founder and CEO Doug Simon.

Washington Women in Public Relations is sponsoring an event that shows communications pros who work with associations how they can get their messages across clearly, credibly and courageously. “How Associations Lead with Strategic Storytelling,” at 6 p.m. on July 16, will address such topics as smart strategies for managing crisis, change, and member trust; what to prioritize and what to let go of in your communications plan; crafting messages that engage members, attract media attention, and strengthen your position as a go-to source; and the evolving role of content, campaigns and executive visibility in association communications. A panel led by Colleen Gallagher, CEO of OnWrd & UpWrd, will offer practical guidance on how associations can lead with clarity and confidence in complex times. The panel will include Alexandra Bradley, director of communications & marketing, American Association for Public Opinion Research; Jeanne Metzger, VP, membership, marketing & analytics, SIIA; and Courtney Rhodes, head of news media relations, U.S. Travel Association. The event will take place at Avoq; 1201 New York Ave NW, Rooftop (Floor 14); Washington, DC 20005.