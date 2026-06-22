APCO has signed on to provide strategic communications, media relations and stakeholder engagement to promote the culture of Uzbekistan.

The $100K effort is on behalf of the National PR Center, which was established in 2018 to bolster tourism to the central Asian country.

The Center is tasked with showing “the world all the beauty of our country, the identity of its ancient cities and the uniqueness of the routes unknown before,” according to its website.

It wants to pitch more than the Great Silk Road to include the beauty of the foothills of the Tien Shan range, desert castles, delicious cuisines of the East and the country’s “surprisingly hospitable people.”

APCO has London staffers Ariuna Namsrai (executive director), Stefan Cirjan (senior consultant) and Samuel Benson (associate), along with Paris-based Mehdy Taleb (senior director) and Anna Gutierrez (project consultant) working the Center's account.