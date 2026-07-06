Strategic Objectives is selected by Waterfront Toronto to lead integrated communications for the opening of a new section of the city’s Biidaasige Park. Strategic Objectives is providing strategic communications counsel, media relations, stakeholder engagement support, as well as launching event coordination to help introduce the new section of the park and Toronto’s broader waterfront transformation to local, national and international audiences. Located on Toronto’s newest island, Ookwemin Minising, the expansion adds 10 acres to the park, introducing new waterfront gathering spaces, Canoe Cove, the western extension of the Lassonde art Trail, and panoramic views across Lake Ontario and the city skyline. “We were looking for a communications partner to help bring the many dimensions of our story,” said Waterfront Toronto SVP, strategic communications & public engagement Emily Campbell. “Strategic Objectives brought creative ideas, strong strategic thinking, and a clear understanding of the audiences we need to reach.”

Scout Lab, which works with clients focused on human and planetary health, is named agency of record for auction-based platform BuyWander. The agency will lead full branding and design, consumer press and media strategy to grow awareness of BuyWander’s model as a discovery-driven marketplace. BuyWander connects customers with returned and overstocked goods from vetted retailers. "BuyWander is built for the person who needs a great product and deserves a fair shot at getting it,” said BuyWander co-founder and CEO Jordan Allen. “Scout Lab brings the creative vision and communications expertise to help us share that story with the world."

Marketplace Excellence Corporation is named U.S. public relations agency of record for the Anguilla Tourist Board. MPE’s efforts will focus on targeted storytelling, strategic media relations and fostering engagement with U.S. travel journalists, editors, broadcasters and content creators. The agreement underscores Anguilla’s continued investment in strategic marketing initiatives designed to sustain long-term tourism growth and reinforce its position as one of the Caribbean’s top luxury destinations. “Marketplace Excellence brings deep industry relationships and a strategic approach to destination public relations that aligns perfectly with our premium positioning,” said Anguilla director of tourism Jameel Rochester.