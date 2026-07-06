Grand Prairie is looking for a firm to develop a strategic marketing campaign to promote its EpicCentral entertainment district, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
DFW's EpicCentral Seeks Marcom Support
Mon., Jul. 13, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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