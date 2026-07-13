Greg Honan

Greg Honan, who worked in the Biden White House as director of message planning and chief of staff for its office of communications, is joining bipartisan public affairs firm Seven Letter as a managing director.

Most recently, Honan was deputy chief of communications for the City of Boston, leading strategic planning, cross-department coordination and crisis response. He also worked on the 2020 Democratic National Convention and 2021 Presidential Inaugural Committee.

In addition to his work in the Biden administration, he has served as communications director for With Honor Action, an organization that advocates for bipartisan legislation on national security, national service, and veterans’ affairs issues. He began his career at the Harvard Kenndy School as research assistant to the late David Gergen.

Seven Letter has also brought on Esther Lynch as a content specialist. Her experience includes supporting workforce access policy at Enable UK in Scotland, researching corporate social responsibility and human rights risk at the Mekong Club in Hong Kong, and contributing to ESG strategy at The Estée Lauder Companies.

“Greg and Esther represent exactly the kind of talent that keeps Seven Letter moving forward. Greg brings rare experience at the highest levels of government communications, and Esther has already proven herself around the world and in our competitive fellowship program,” said Seven Letter CEO and founding partner Erik Smith.