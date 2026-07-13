David Bassity

David Bassity, who was VP for football communications for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, will join the Big Ten Conference on July 20.

As senior VP, communications, he will handle PR, media relations and strategic storytelling across collegiate and professional athletics.

The goal is to shape the Big Ten’s narrative to effectively tell the story of its member schools (e.g, UCLA, University of Michigan, Rutgers, Ohio State, University of Oregon, Purdue, University of Maryland), student-athletes, coaches and stakeholders.

During his seven-year run with the Falcons, Bassity handled organizational communications, crisis management, media strategy, and international brand-building efforts.

Earlier, he was senior associate athletics director for strategic communications and digital media at the University of Houston, where he oversaw communications, digital media and creative functions.

Tony Petitti, Big Ten Conference chairman, called Bassity a highly respected communications leader who has successfully guided organizations through moments of growth, change and opportunity while building strong relationships across the media landscape.

“As college athletics continues to evolve, David's strategic expertise and proven ability to shape and amplify compelling stories will be invaluable to Big Ten institutions, student-athletes, and communities,” he added.