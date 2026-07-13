Christian Langbein

BPCM brings on former Prada SVP marketing & communications Christian Langbein as EVP of growth and strategy, a newly created role reflecting the agency’s expansion beyond traditional PR to include brand strategy, creative development and business consulting. Langbein was previously director, PR & communications for Latin America at Allergan Aesthetics, and he has also served as VP of communications at cannabis company MedMen. Based out of New York, Langbein will lead BPCM's growth and strategy practice, overseeing brand strategy, positioning, campaign development and creative direction across experiential and commerce, while also helping shape the agency's new business pipeline. "As we continue to embody an integrated practice across consumer categories, leaders like Christian, whose expertise translates fluidly across industries, enable us to serve our current and prospective clients in ways that are creative, strategic, and attuned to how brands can meaningfully engage with consumer behavior today. His connective, cross-category thinking makes him an ideal complement to our existing leadership as we grow and evolve," said BPCM partner Nancy Cuocci

MikeWorldWide names Joseph Sorrentino as its first chief intelligence officer. Sorrentino joins from Weber Shandwick, where he was EVP, analytics & intelligence, leading the discipline across North America. He began his career at MWW as an intern. As CIO, Sorrentino will lead MWW’s analytics and intelligence function and direct the next phase of PRISMA Labs.ai, the agency’s proprietary AI platform. “Our clients don’t need more data. They need intelligence they can act on,” said MWW founder and CEO Michael Kempner. “Joseph brings the experience to help us build the next generation of capabilities that give clients the clarity and confidence to move faster and make better business decisions.”

Kieran Donahue

Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which operates the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and WNBA’s Indiana Fever, hires Kieran Donahue as EVP and CMO. Donahue has served as chief marketing officer at IHOP and VP, brand, marketing & digital for the Americas at Marriott. She was most recently EVP, chief commercial officer at GoToFoods. In her new role, Donahue will lead marketing functions across all PS&E properties, including traditional and digital marketing, creative services, content production, paid advertising, social media, brand strategy and fan experience. “She brings the vision, expertise and leadership experience needed to elevate our brands and drive growth holistically across our business,” said PS&E president and CEO Mel Raines.

Michael Welch

Ballast Rock Asset Management, a diversified alternative investment manager, appoints Michael Welch as head of investor relations and capital formation. Welch joins Ballast Rock from institutional asset manager PPM America, where he most recently served as senior managing director and head of relationship management and investor relations. He has also held senior business development and institutional sales roles at Core Capital Management, Oppenheimer & Co. and Lehman Brothers. At Ballast Rock, Welch will lead the firm's investor relations strategy and capital formation efforts across accredited individual investors, registered investment advisors, family offices and institutional investors. "Mike's experience building and deepening relationships across institutional and intermediary channels makes him an exceptional addition to our team," said Ballast Rock Asset Management co-founder and chief investment officer Simon O'Shea.