Eitan Bencuya

Eitan Bencuya, who has more than 20 years of technology PR experience, has signed on with Brunswick Group as a partner in its San Francisco office.

He will be a member of the firm’s global technology, media and telecommunications practice.

Bencuya has advised executives on IPOs, business transformations, corporate reputation and stakeholder engagement matters

He joins Brunswick from Chime, where he served as VP-communications, overseeing external and internal PR, media relations, executive positioning and IPO outreach.

Prior to Chime, Bencuya spent six years at Block across a number of communications leadership roles, including four years leading global communications for the Square business unit.

He was DoorDash's first communications hire, building the function from the ground up, and spent five years at Google supporting products including Chrome and Search while helping navigate major corporate and product milestones.

Early in his career, Bencuya was national communications strategist for the Sierra Club.