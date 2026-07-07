SourceCode Communications launches SourceCode Germany, establishing the agency's first office in continental Europe. The launch builds on the success of SourceCode's UK operation and further strengthens the agency's ability to provide integrated communications support across North America, the UK and Europe. Based in Munich, the new office already has active client engagements underway as well as a pipeline of opportunities expected to come on stream throughout the second half of the year. “Opening our first continental European office with an outstanding team, active client work and a strong growth outlook is a testament to the strength of our international business and the trust our clients place in us. We're excited to welcome our German colleagues to the SourceCode family,” said SourceCode Communications co-founder Beck Honeyman.

Ted Miller

Clario Group acquires Ted Miller Group, a Miami-founded agency focused on clients in the technology, travel & leisure and financial services sectors. TMG founder Ted Miller will join Clario Group as EVP, communications, and will be part of the firm’s leadership team. Existing clients of both firms will continue working with their current teams while gaining access to expanded capabilities, deeper industry expertise and additional strategic resources. Together, the firms will provide integrated support across corporate communications, earned media, thought leadership, executive positioning, crisis and reputation management, content strategy, creative services, events, sports marketing and stakeholder engagement. "Ted and his team have built an exceptional reputation for strategic storytelling, trusted media relationships and delivering client results,” said Clario Group co-founder and CEO Matthew Della Croce. “Together, we're creating an even stronger platform to help our clients influence conversations, build credibility, and drive growth."

Global Situation Room’s Global Risk Advisory Council is hosting a July 23 webinar that will go over the results of its new Reputation Risk Index. The conversation will examine the top risks identified in the Index and outline how lawyers and law firms can navigate a time when AI is threatening to fundamentally alter their core business. It will also look at how executives can most effectively assess, as well as avoid, emerging threats. Moderated by Ryan Harroff from The New York Law Journal, the 12 p.m. event will feature David DiBari from international law firm Womble Bond Dickinson and Clark Hill’s Kevin Kent. They will be joined by the chair of the Global Risk Advisory Council Isabel Guzman.