Racepoint Global signs on to work with MIPS, which develops tools, software and compute required for building autonomous edge computing platforms. Racepoint will support the company’s global speaking program to elevate its presence at industry events and tradeshows. The agency will also drive the brand's media and industry analyst activities at these events. MPS provides services for Physical AI platforms in transportation, robotics and embedded computing, connecting open processor IP, software tools, custom silicon and manufacturing. “MIPS is undergoing a significant transformation as we expand our capabilities to enable agentic AI to move from the data center to the autonomous edge for Physical AI,” said James Prior, marketing at MIPS. “Racepoint will be a pivotal part of that strategy.”

Allen & Gerritsen is named PR agency of record for Appalachian Mountain Club, the oldest operating outdoor and recreation conservation organization in the U.S., working to expand its membership. To mark its 150th anniversary, AMC is staging a relay that will stretch over 2,000 miles from Virginia to Maine. A&G plans to use the event as a centerpiece in positioning AMC as both a historical steward of the outdoors and a modern brand for adventure‑driven, mission‑minded consumers. Founded in 1876 to promote mountain exploration, AMC has grown to 11 chapters and more than 90,000 members throughout the Northeast. “We chose A&G because they understand that the best marketing doesn't interrupt a life well-lived — it becomes part of it,” said AMC chief growth officer Scarlet Batchelor. “We're excited to work with a team that can meet new audiences where they are and bring them into something bigger than themselves."

RG2 Communications is appointed as agency of record for The Broome, a boutique hotel in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. RG2 will work on PR, event planning, partnerships, collaborations and influencer campaigns. The account will be overseen by RG2 SVP Trish O’Callaghan. Operated as the flagship New York City property of real estate investment company 18 Main, the 14-room-and-suite boutique hotel, the hotel plans to introduce a new food and beverage program, along with a refreshed guest experience, and renewed identity. "We chose RG2 because they understood The Broome not as a hotel to promote, but as a story to tell,” said Broome Hotel head of operations Liron Sanado. “As we open this new chapter for The Broome, we needed a team with genuine hospitality fluency, creative thinking, strong relationships on both sides of the Atlantic, and RG2 delivered that from day one.”