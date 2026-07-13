(L-R) Timmy Davis, Michael Ratney

DGA Group has lined up the former US ambassadors to Qatar and Saudi Arabia as senior advisors to help clients navigate the complex geopolitical, economic and reputational challenges that are shaping the region.

Timmy Davis, who served in Doha, has more than 30 years of experience counseling government and business leaders on regional stability and shifting political dynamics. He served as consul general in Basra, Iraq, and was Iraq director on the White House National Security Council.

Michael Ratney served as Saudi Arabia ambassador as well as Chargé d’Affaires at the American Embassy to Israel, US special envoy for Syria, and consul general in Jerusalem.

Sarah Al-Shawwaf, Middle East & Africa President at DGA Group, expects the perspectives of Davis and Ratney “will further deepen our insight into the political and commercial dynamics shaping the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council], where historic economic transformation, energy transition, and geopolitical change continue to create new opportunities for clients.”