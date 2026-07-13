Adam Silverstein

Narrative Strategies names Adam Silverstein as managing director in New York. Silverstein was most recently head of media relations & thought leadership at Scient Public Relations. He was previously an SVP at FleishmanHillard and held roles at WCG (now Real Chemistry) and Edelman, advising pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The agency has also added Erin Murphy and Cameron Easley as senior directors in its Washington, D.C. office. Murphy previously served as senior director of Intelligence at Penta Group. She has worked at Morning Consult and Public Opinion Strategies, and began her career working for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s 2016 presidential campaign. Easley joins from Morning Consult, where he built and scaled the company’s public polling operation. He previously served as managing editor at Roll Call and held leadership positions in local television news in South Carolina and North Carolina. “Adam, Erin, and Cameron bring the expertise and strategic judgment that define Narrative," said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain.

Alex Hunter

Mission North brings on Alex Hunter as EVP of health and innovation. Hunter joins Mission North from Jarrard, where he was SVP, leading the agency’s health services and technology practice. He was previously co-founder and president of The Bulleit Group, a technology communications firm. At Mission North, Hunter will lead the expanded health practice, which builds on the agency’s long-standing life sciences expertise, working alongside SVP Melissa Barry. The agency has also brought on Cath Anderson, chief communications officer at Akido, as a senior advisor to the health practice. “Life Sciences was a deliberate bet on where we believed innovation could have the greatest human impact,” said Mission North co-CEO Tyler Perry. “Today, that work is accelerating across a health landscape being reshaped by AI, data, and new models of care. Alex brings the healthcare depth, technology fluency, and builder mindset to help us meet this moment.”

Jeanette Cutler

Baird & Warner, a family-owned independent real estate services company that serves the Chicago area, appoints Jeanette Cutler as CMO. Cutler was most recently global VP of brand and capability at Beam Suntory across its portfolio of brands. She has also been senior director, integrated marketing communications at the Kraft Heinz Company and a VP at Leo Burnett. At Baird & Warner, she leads the company’s strategic marketing, brand, communications and growth programs. “She has a proven track record of building brands, driving business results and creating connections that resonate with consumers.,” said Baird & Warner president and CEO Steve Baird.