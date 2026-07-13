Whit Clay

Whit Clay, who exited the Co-CEO slot at Sloane & Co. 18 months ago to head Longacre Square Partners’ New York office, has been promoted to serve as the first CEO of the financial communication shop.

Longacre partner Kate Sylvester, another Sloane alum, will succeed Clay as New York head.

They will report to founders & managing partners Dan Zacchei and Greg Marose.

Zacchei said Clay applied his extensive experience as a CEO to helping institutionalize LSP and develop new, high-synergy offerings across the firm.

“His entry into our partnership has coincided with a significant expansion in private capital representations and high-profile issuer mandates, including complex transactions, initial public offerings, and issues management assignments at the intersection of litigation and public affairs,” he added.

Marose credited Sylvester for building out the infrastructure, processes and service models that have ultimately helped clients unlock value. “She is a transformational talent who has earned the trust of elite firms such as Ancora, Saba Capital Management and Third Point, among many others,” he said.

The promotions enable Zacchei and Marose to focus their attention on client service.