Claudio Taratuta

Global Strategy Group names Claudio Taratuta as an EVP of the L@B, its in-house creative and media agency. Taratuta joins GSG from Praytell, where he was a founding team member and managing director. He previously held account positions at ad agencies 360i, The Kaplan Thaler Group, Tribal DDB and Grey Worldwide. He has developed campaigns across healthcare, technology, financial services. In his new role, Taratuta will focus on deepening client relationships and driving growth for the L@B, working alongside its creative, communications and research professionals. “Claudio has spent his career proving that creative thinking should be part of every assignment,” said GSG president Tanya Meck. "He knows how to bring the right people together and create great work that has a lasting impact."

Kris Havens

ROKK Solutions appoints Kris Havens as EVP of intel and insights. Havens was most recently a partner at Penta Group, where she led global and national custom research projects. She has also served as communications director for the American Federation of Teachers and chief strategy officer for the National Association of Secondary School Principals (now the National Principals Association). Havens has a track record of helping companies identify emerging threats and opportunities while developing and validating messages that move key audiences. “Kris knows how to ask the right questions to the right people,” said ROKK Solutions partner and co-founder Rodell Mollineau. “Her years of experience leading large scale research projects will be of great benefit to our clients and the firm.”

William Courtney Lowe

Cliff House Maine brings on William Courtney Lowe as chief business development and brand strategist. Lowe joins Cliff House Maine from Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod, where he was VP of marketing & business development. He previously served as VP of marketing & business development, and then president, at The Woodstock Inn & Resort. Before that, he oversaw 15 properties for Benchmark Hospitality as regional VP of sales and marketing. In his new role, he will drive strategic growth initiatives, expand group and leisure business, strengthen brand positioning, and enhance guests’ experiences at Cliff House Maine. “Courtney brings a dynamic blend of commercial expertise and hospitality leadership that will help drive the next chapter of growth for the resort, and I look forward to the impact he will make across our business,” said Cliff House Maine managing director Nancy White.