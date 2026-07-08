IMAGINE PR is appointed as the North American PR representative for Chiva-Som, a wellness brand that operates Chiva-Som Hua Hin, its flagship resort in Thailand, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, plus Chiva-Som International Academy, which is dedicated to advancing the brand’s legacy of wellness excellence. The agency's scope of work includes developing and implementing integrated public relations and marketing communications strategies for the brand. IMAGINE PR will oversee media relations, strategic partnerships, influencer engagement, events and activations. Chiva-Som's retreats are all-encompassing, inclusive of treatments, therapies, fitness, nutrition and relaxation. "Partnering with IMAGINE PR marks a pivotal step in our North American expansion,” said Chiva-Som Hua Hin general manager Vaipanya Kongkwangyeun.

Gilly Group, which works with clients in the golf industry, is named agency of record for golf course architecture firm Staples Golf Design. Gilly Group will lead integrated public relations, strategic communications, media relations, executive thought leadership, content strategy and brand positioning initiatives for the firm. Staples Golf Design has recently completed renovations at Mira Vista Country Club in Fort Worth, TX; Arcola Country Club in Paramus, NJ; and Garden City Country Club, NY. “We wanted a communications partner that understands both the golf industry and the strategic value of thoughtful brand storytelling,” said Staples Golf Design principal Andy Staples. “Gilly Group brings the experience, relationships and vision to help us elevate our brand and communicate the impact of our work to clients throughout the industry.”

Merlot Marketing signs on as agency of record for BlackPine Communities to support the launch of Nānā Kai, a master-planned residential community on the South Kohala Coast of Hawaiʻi's Big Island. The agency will oversee marketing strategy, brand storytelling and promotional activity for the ocean-view development, working alongside developer Somers West and on-island sales partner Hapuna Realty. The project is aimed at buyers seeking either a second home or a permanent residence on Hawaiʻi's Big Island. “Nānā Kai reflects what makes life on the Big Island so compelling: a strong sense of place, a connection to the land, and a community shaped with intention,” said BlackPine Communities founder, president and COO Mike Paris. “Bringing that vision to market requires both sensitivity and precision, and Merlot understands how to communicate it.”